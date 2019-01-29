XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

29/01/2019 - 16:48 GMT

Every Day I Look At Them – Rangers Star Keen To Learn From Team-mates

 




Rangers defender Nikola Katic has expressed his delight with making a return to the playing eleven against Livingston, with the centre-back looking to improve his game by learning from Connor Goldson and Gareth McAuley in training.

Katic returned to action for the first time since Boxing Day after being named in the playing eleven during Rangers’ 3-0 win over Livingston on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.




The Croatian clocked the full 90 minutes at the Almondvale Stadium and helped Rangers keep a clean sheet on their return to second place in the league table.

In the wake of his return to the playing eleven for Rangers, Katic expressed his delight after returning to action and admitted he has been working hard to make it happen.
 


“It was great to be back and get a win with the guys. I have been working hard to get back in the team”, Katic said in a press conference.

The 22-year-old also revealed that he always looks up to the likes of Goldson and McAuley during the training sessions at Rangers to learn from the experienced duo.
 


“Every day I look at Goldson and McAuley to understand something new and get better”, he revealed.

Katic also stressed the importance of Rangers booking their berth in the next round of the Scottish Cup and added that he has had previous experience of playing in small grounds like at Cowdenbeath during his time in Croatia.

“As a younger player I played in many similar grounds to Cowdenbeath in Croatia.

"We need to go and push on to make the next round.”

Rangers will face St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday in the Premiership after their Scottish Cup tie in Fife on Wednesday.
 