Four French Clubs Pass On Opportunity To Sign Chelsea Star

Marseille are amongst four French clubs who have declined the opportunity to sign Chelsea outcast Lucas Piazon in January.



Piazon has not played a single minute of senior football for Chelsea this season and made his first matchday squad in the win over Tottenham in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.











The Brazilian joined Chelsea from Sao Paulo in 2012 but has only made three senior appearances for the Blues amidst a flurry of loan spells at different clubs across Europe.



Piazon’s contract expires in the summer, but he wants a permanent move away from Chelsea this month and as he looks to get a fresh start to his career.





His agents have been sounding out a number of clubs, and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he was offered to Nantes, Marseille, Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne in January.



But the Ligue 1 clubs showed little appetite to sign the winger, whose last appearance in senior football came on loan at Fulham towards the end of last season.





He could be on his way to Italy this month, with Torino hoping to sign him for a transfer fee of €3m.

