Granit Xhaka On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Cardiff City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture this evening.



The Gunners want to keep their top four push on track and will start as heavy favourites to take all three points off the struggling visitors.











Arsenal must do without centre-back Sokratis, who is out with an ankle problem. Laurent Koscielny misses out due to a bruised jaw.



Gunners boss Unai Emery has Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he selects Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Mohamed Elneny plays, as does Matteo Guendouzi. Lucas Torriera starts, while Mesut Ozil supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Spaniard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.



Arsenal Team vs Cardiff City



Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Nketiah

