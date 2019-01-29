XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 18:49 GMT

Granit Xhaka On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Cardiff City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Arsenal have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture this evening. 

The Gunners want to keep their top four push on track and will start as heavy favourites to take all three points off the struggling visitors.




Arsenal must do without centre-back Sokratis, who is out with an ankle problem. Laurent Koscielny misses out due to a bruised jaw.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back he selects Stephan Lichtsteiner, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac. Mohamed Elneny plays, as does Matteo Guendouzi. Lucas Torriera starts, while Mesut Ozil supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

If the Spaniard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

 


Arsenal Team vs Cardiff City

Leno, Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Substitutes: Cech, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Nketiah
 