He’ll Be One of Europe’s Best – Maurizio Sarri Hails Kepa

Maurizio Sarri has credited Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for adapting so quickly to the Premier League and says he will become one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in the future.



Kepa, who joined Chelsea on a record-deal for a goalkeeper last summer, has quickly settled down to life at Stamford Bridge since making the switch from Athletic Bilbao.











The Spaniard has featured prominently under Sarri so far this term after having notched up 31 appearances across three different competitions for the Blues.



And in the wake of his commendable performances between the sticks for the west Londoners, Sarri has saluted Kepa for adapting so quickly to life in England.





The Italian also admitted that life as a goalkeeper is completely different in England, compared to Spain or Italy, and hailed Kepa for improving rapidly at Stamford Bridge.



Sarri even went on to claim that the Chelsea shot-stopper will become one of the best in Europe in the future.





“He is improving, I think. He spent a lot of time to adapt because in the box in England it is another sport”, Sarri told a press conference, via Chelsea TV.



“If you can compare in Spain or Italy.



"It is not easy for a young goalkeeper, a Spanish goalkeeper, and he has improved very fast.



“He will be one of the best in Europe for sure.”



Chelsea return to action in the Premier League when they take a trip to the south coast ahead of their meeting with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

