I Was Optimistic – Mauricio Pochettino Admits Worsening Transfer Mood

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has struck a pessimistic note about his side making signings before Thursday's transfer deadline.



Spurs failed to sign a single player throughout the transfer window last summer and their squad has been stretched thin in recent months due to injuries, leading to calls from some fans for fresh faces to be brought in soon to keep the club's league and European push going.











Pochettino wants to do business this month and Spurs have been linked with several players.



But as deadline day draws closer, the Tottenham manager has been forced to admit that his mood regarding potential signings is not positive.





Asked about transfers, he told a press conference: "A few days ago I was optimistic about a few options that we could sign, but today not too optimistic."



Tottenham have most recently been credited with holding an interest in Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans.





Spurs could also see outgoings, with out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen linked with a move to Spain, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has interest from Turkey.

