XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 12:27 GMT

Jordan Rossiter Set For Rangers Loan Exit

 




Jordan Rossiter is set to leave Rangers on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening. 

The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled with injury issues since he joined Rangers and has failed to make an impact at Ibrox.




Boss Steven Gerrard believes a loan spell would be a good move for Rossiter and told a press conference: "[There’s a] strong possibility Rossiter may go out on loan to let him go and play regular games."

Rossiter has loan options on his table and is set to complete a move away from Rangers.
 


It remains to be seen whether Rossiter remains in Scotland or heads elsewhere in a bid to clock up regular playing time in the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old has a further 18 months left to run on his contract at Rangers.
 


Rossiter has made just four appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this term, while also turning out in the Scottish League Cup.

In total he has made only 16 appearances for Rangers since joining in 2016.
 