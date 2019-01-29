Jordan Rossiter Set For Rangers Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Rossiter is set to leave Rangers on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening.



The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled with injury issues since he joined Rangers and has failed to make an impact at Ibrox.











Boss Steven Gerrard believes a loan spell would be a good move for Rossiter and told a press conference: "[There’s a] strong possibility Rossiter may go out on loan to let him go and play regular games."



Rossiter has loan options on his table and is set to complete a move away from Rangers.





It remains to be seen whether Rossiter remains in Scotland or heads elsewhere in a bid to clock up regular playing time in the second half of the season.



The 21-year-old has a further 18 months left to run on his contract at Rangers.





Rossiter has made just four appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this term, while also turning out in the Scottish League Cup.



In total he has made only 16 appearances for Rangers since joining in 2016.

