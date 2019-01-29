XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 09:15 GMT

Leeds United Keen To Put Winger Deal In Place Today

 




Leeds United want to have a deal in place for Swansea City winger Daniel James by the end of today, it has been claimed.

James, who came up through the ranks at the Liberty Stadium, has been identified as a priority signing for Marcelo Bielsa before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.




However, Swansea, who are looking to bring in money this month, have opted to play hardball during negotiations by maintaining that James is not up for grabs.

But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds want to strike a deal for James by the end of today, despite being prepared for the possibility of negotiations going down to the wire on deadline day.
 


Despite the persistent interest from the table-toppers, it remains to be seen whether Swansea are prepared to cash in on James at this moment in time.

Swansea are believed to have slapped a £12m price-tag on James, with Leeds extensively working on lowering the Welsh club’s demands before the deadline at 11pm on Thursday.
 


James, who has been directly involved in five goals from his 19 appearances across all competitions, has a contract that runs until 2020 at the Liberty Stadium.

Leeds, who sanctioned the departure of Samu Saiz earlier this month, have only signed Kiko Casilla so far during the winter transfer window.
 