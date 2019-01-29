Leeds United Project Quickly Convinced Me – Kiko Casilla

Follow @insidefutbol





Kiko Casilla has admitted he was quickly sold on the idea of joining the project under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road when Leeds United came calling earlier this month.



Casilla, who joined the Whites from Real Madrid this month, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship table-toppers.











The Spaniard made 43 appearances for Los Blancos after joining in 2015 and admitted it was an easy decision to sign for Leeds, when the opportunity came knocking on his door.



Despite taking a step down with his move to England’s second-tier, Casilla revealed he quickly made the decision to join Leeds after the club initiated talks with him.





The 32-year-old also added that Leeds briefed him about the project at Elland Road after conveying their interest and stressed he was quickly sold on the idea of joining the club.



“When the option to come to Leeds arrived, they first conveyed their interest to me”, Casilla told Spanish radio station Onda Cero's El Transistor.





“They came to see me and then they told me what the project was, what the city was like and in just a few days, I decided to come.”



Casilla made his full debut for Leeds during their 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

