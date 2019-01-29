XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 14:04 GMT

Leicester Tipped To Beat Newcastle and Tottenham To Youri Tielemans, Expecting Positive Answer

 




Leicester City are set to beat off competition from Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to land Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, it has been claimed. 

Belgian midfielder Tielemans has attracted substantial attention from the Premier League this month and as the transfer window approaches its climax, a number of sides are interested.




Newcastle have been linked with preparing a big money bid for the Belgian, while Tottenham have lodged an enquiry.

But Leicester are tipped to win the race and, according to French magazine France Football, the Foxes expect a positive response from Tielemans either today or tomorrow.
 


Tielemans' move to the King Power Stadium will see Adrien Silva make the move in the opposite direction, to the Stade Louis II.

New Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is keen to welcome countryman Silva to Ligue 1, with the club engaged in a relegation battle.
 


The exact nature of the transfer deal which will see both players swap clubs still remains to be seen.
 