Manchester United Alive To Ligue 1 Teenager

Manchester United have been keeping close tabs on the development of young Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.



The youngster was on Manchester United’s radar last year as well, but he decided to sign a new three-year contract to continue his career at Monaco.











A product of the Monaco academy, the 17-year-old has stormed his way into the first team this season and has made ten starts in Ligue 1 already in the current campaign.



He is being considered one of the brightest young prospects of French football and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the glare of Manchester United is back on him.





Manchester United scouts have been keeping a close eye on his development and the club are keen to snare him away from the Stade Louis II.



With the winter window closing on Thursday, Monaco have ruled out selling Badiashile in the next few days, but they remain under pressure going into next summer.





Manchester United are expected to sign one senior centre-back at the end of the season, but Badiashile is one of the youngsters the club are also keen on.



A strong end to the season is expected to bring more clubs into the fray as Monaco fight to keep the 17-year-old at the Stade Louis II.

