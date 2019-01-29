XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 16:23 GMT

Manchester United Alive To Ligue 1 Teenager

 




Manchester United have been keeping close tabs on the development of young Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

The youngster was on Manchester United’s radar last year as well, but he decided to sign a new three-year contract to continue his career at Monaco.




A product of the Monaco academy, the 17-year-old has stormed his way into the first team this season and has made ten starts in Ligue 1 already in the current campaign.

He is being considered one of the brightest young prospects of French football and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the glare of Manchester United is back on him.
 


Manchester United scouts have been keeping a close eye on his development and the club are keen to snare him away from the Stade Louis II.

With the winter window closing on Thursday, Monaco have ruled out selling Badiashile in the next few days, but they remain under pressure going into next summer.
 


Manchester United are expected to sign one senior centre-back at the end of the season, but Badiashile is one of the youngsters the club are also keen on.

A strong end to the season is expected to bring more clubs into the fray as Monaco fight to keep the 17-year-old at the Stade Louis II.
 