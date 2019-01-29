Napoli Eye Arsenal Target In Event Marek Hamsik Says Yes To China

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are ready to make a move for Arsenal linked midfielder Pablo Fornals if Marek Hamsik decides to move to China.



Hamsik has an offer to move to the Chinese Super League, but the midfielder is yet to make a decision on whether he wants to stay at Napoli.











Chinese Super League clubs have until the end of next month to conduct transfer business, but the European window closes on Thursday and Napoli want a decision soon.



Napoli have told Hamsik to make a decision in the next two days in order that they could try to replace him if his heart is set on China.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have already lined up a replacement in the form of Villarreal midfielder Fornals if the Slovak leaves the club in the next two days.



Napoli are prepared to make a concrete move for the 22-year-old should Hamsik decide to move to China.





However, the Spaniard has other suitors as well and there are suggestions Unai Emery wants to take him to the Emirates.



But Arsenal could struggle to rival Napoli if the Italians do enter the chase as they are cash-strapped and have been reduced to scouring the transfer market for loans.

