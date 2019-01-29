Newcastle Preparing To Dig Deep To Land Monaco Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are prepared to table a big money offer to sign Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has also been linked with a move to Leicester City.



Monaco signed the young midfielder from Anderlecht in 2017, but he was not a favourite of Leonardo Jardim before he left the Ligue 1 giants after a poor start to the season.











The Portuguese is back at Monaco to replace Thierry Henry and he has told the French club that Tielemans is not part of his plans going forward.



The midfielder is trying to find a way out of the club before Thursday’s deadline and he has been heavily linked with a move to Leicester this week.





But there is more interest in the form of Newcastle and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Magpies are keen to table a significant offer to sign him.



It has been claimed that Newcastle are ready to table a bid worth €27m to take the Belgian to the north east of England in the coming days.





The club have been parsimonious in the market but are prepared to spend big if they can get the 21-year-old this week.



Leicester are also keen and a swap deal with Monaco involving Adrien Silva has been mooted.

