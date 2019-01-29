XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 13:53 GMT

Photo: Leeds United Star In Turkey To Seal Switch

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has completed a loan switch to Turkish side Ankaragucu. 

The wide-man, who joined Leeds initially on loan in 2016, had been sent on loan to Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas for the season.




But just five appearances for Las Palmas saw the Canary Island club agree with Leeds to terminate the loan deal and Sacko returned to Elland Road.

He has quickly been shipped out again and is joining Ankaragucu on loan in a bid for regular game time.
 


Ankaragucu sit in 14th in the 18-team Turkish Super Lig, just two points clear of the drop zone and will hope Sacko can help the club enjoy a better second half of the season.

Sacko is firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds, but may hope a good spell in Turkey can push him back into the Argentine's good books.
 


The winger could make his debut at the weekend, when Ankaragucu travel to Trabzonspor.
 