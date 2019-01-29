Photo: Leeds United Star In Turkey To Seal Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has completed a loan switch to Turkish side Ankaragucu.



The wide-man, who joined Leeds initially on loan in 2016, had been sent on loan to Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas for the season.











But just five appearances for Las Palmas saw the Canary Island club agree with Leeds to terminate the loan deal and Sacko returned to Elland Road.



He has quickly been shipped out again and is joining Ankaragucu on loan in a bid for regular game time.



SON DAKİKA – Las Palmas’ın 24 yaşındaki forveti Hadi Sacko, Ankaragücü’müzde! pic.twitter.com/BrgfnuLhEX — Ankaragücü | Haber 1910 (@haber1910) January 29, 2019



Ankaragucu sit in 14th in the 18-team Turkish Super Lig, just two points clear of the drop zone and will hope Sacko can help the club enjoy a better second half of the season.



Sacko is firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds, but may hope a good spell in Turkey can push him back into the Argentine's good books.





The winger could make his debut at the weekend, when Ankaragucu travel to Trabzonspor.

