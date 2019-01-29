XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 23:00 GMT

PSG In With New Offer For Arsenal and Manchester City Target Idrissa Gueye

 




Paris Saint-Germain have slapped in a new offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, bidding to get a deal done after claims that Arsenal and Manchester City are now keen

Gueye missed Everton's 1-0 win away at Huddersfield on Tuesday evening with what was described as a minor injury, but the midfielder is keen to end his association with the Toffees and move to PSG.




The French champions have already failed with one offer, but have now returned with a fresh bid, according to French radio station RMC Sport.

PSG's new offer for Gueye is €30m and Everton have yet to respond.
 


Arsenal and Manchester City are also now claimed to be in the hunt for Gueye and Everton may have difficulty keeping hold of the midfielder.

But with the clock ticking down on the transfer window this month, interested parties have little time in which to convince Everton to do a deal.
 


PSG will hope that given Gueye's desire to move to the Parc des Princes they remain in pole position.
 