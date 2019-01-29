Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Welcomes Selection Headache

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed the atmosphere and the team spirit at the club, with all the players pushing each other for a position in the starting eleven, and providing him with a welcome headache about team selection.



Gerrard was impressed with what he saw from his team as they put the disappointment of the loss to Kilmarnock behind them and beat Livingston 3-0 away from home on Sunday.











The Rangers boss feels that the display on the pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena means that he has selection headaches heading into Wednesday night's Scottish Cup meeting with Cowdenbeath.



However, Gerrard would not have it any other way and says the atmosphere in the group is what he has been looking for.





“I have that [selection headache] all the time”, Gerrard told a press conference.



“We have a big squad full of talented players and everyone is pushing and everyone wants to play.





“The atmosphere and the spirit in the group is fantastic – that’s the difficult part for me but it is how I want it – I want those dilemmas and those headaches in all of those positions.”



With Cowdenbeath the opposition on Wednesday night, Gerrard will want no slip-ups as Rangers bid to reach the next round of the Scottish Cup.

