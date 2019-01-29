Robert Snodgrass Starts – West Ham Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Wolves vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves side in an away league game this evening.



The Hammers head into the fixture sitting tenth in the Premier League standings, one point behind eighth-placed Wolves.











Striker Lucas Perez is unavailable after injuring his ankle at the weekend.



West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while for the Hammers' central defensive pairing he plumps for Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. Mark Noble slots into midfield with Declan Rice, while Robert Snodgrass plays. Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio support Marko Arnautovic.



The former Manchester City boss has a number of players on the bench to change things if needed, including Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang.



West Ham United Team vs Wolves



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Arnautovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Fredericks, Coventry, Obiang, Diangana, Hernandez, Carroll

