XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 18:47 GMT

Robert Snodgrass Starts – West Ham Team vs Wolves Confirmed

 




Fixture: Wolves vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

West Ham United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Nuno's Wolves side in an away league game this evening.

The Hammers head into the fixture sitting tenth in the Premier League standings, one point behind eighth-placed Wolves.




Striker Lucas Perez is unavailable after injuring his ankle at the weekend.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini picks Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while for the Hammers' central defensive pairing he plumps for Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna. Mark Noble slots into midfield with Declan Rice, while Robert Snodgrass plays. Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio support Marko Arnautovic.

The former Manchester City boss has a number of players on the bench to change things if needed, including Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang.

 


West Ham United Team vs Wolves

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Snodgrass, Antonio, Anderson, Arnautovic

Substitutes: Adrian, Fredericks, Coventry, Obiang, Diangana, Hernandez, Carroll
 