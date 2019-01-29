Sheffield United Putting Aston Villa Striker Through Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is undergoing a medical with Sheffield United this evening, according to Sky Sports News.



The Blades are keen to do business before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night and have zeroed in on Hogan to provide attacking reinforcements.











The Villa star is being put through his medical paces this evening by Sheffield United ahead of a potential loan deal, which would run until the end of the campaign.



Hogan, 26, has struggled for game time at Villa Park this season.





The striker has clocked just 68 minutes of football in the Championship, failing to find the back of the net.



A switch to Sheffield United could hand Hogan the chance to secure regular minutes on the pitch in a team pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season.





Hogan, who turned out for Brentford before joining Aston Villa in the January transfer window of 2017, has netted 28 goals in the Championship.

