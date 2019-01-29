XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 19:52 GMT

Sheffield United Putting Aston Villa Striker Through Medical

 




Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan is undergoing a medical with Sheffield United this evening, according to Sky Sports News

The Blades are keen to do business before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday night and have zeroed in on Hogan to provide attacking reinforcements.




The Villa star is being put through his medical paces this evening by Sheffield United ahead of a potential loan deal, which would run until the end of the campaign.

Hogan, 26, has struggled for game time at Villa Park this season.
 


The striker has clocked just 68 minutes of football in the Championship, failing to find the back of the net.

A switch to Sheffield United could hand Hogan the chance to secure regular minutes on the pitch in a team pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season.
 


Hogan, who turned out for Brentford before joining Aston Villa in the January transfer window of 2017, has netted 28 goals in the Championship.
 