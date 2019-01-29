West Ham Star’s Agent Holds Meeting With La Liga Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Hernandez's agent has met with Valencia officials in a bid to push forward a move for his client from West Ham United to Los Che.



Valencia want Hernandez, but have seen West Ham knock back a bid of €8m for the Mexico international and stick to their not-for-sale stance; it has been claimed the Hammers value him at €15m.











Hernandez is ready to join Valencia and, according to Spanish programme Tiempo de Descuento, his agent met with club officials on Tuesday.



However, the striker is claimed to seem as far away from Valencia as ever.





So far West Ham show no sign of changing their stance on Hernandez, not wanting to lose him, while Valencia are in no position to slap in a bigger bid for the hitman.



It remains to be seen if the situation could change before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.





Hernandez has also had interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco this month.

