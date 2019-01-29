XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 13:21 GMT

West Ham Star’s Agent Holds Meeting With La Liga Giants

 




Javier Hernandez's agent has met with Valencia officials in a bid to push forward a move for his client from West Ham United to Los Che. 

Valencia want Hernandez, but have seen West Ham knock back a bid of €8m for the Mexico international and stick to their not-for-sale stance; it has been claimed the Hammers value him at €15m.




Hernandez is ready to join Valencia and, according to Spanish programme Tiempo de Descuento, his agent met with club officials on Tuesday.

However, the striker is claimed to seem as far away from Valencia as ever.
 


So far West Ham show no sign of changing their stance on Hernandez, not wanting to lose him, while Valencia are in no position to slap in a bigger bid for the hitman.

It remains to be seen if the situation could change before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.
 


Hernandez has also had interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco this month.
 