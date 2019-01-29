Why Didn’t Arsenal Sign Medhi Benatia – Former Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Daniel Gabbidon has questioned why Arsenal did not make a move for Medhi Benatia, who joined Al-Duhail in Qatar for €10m from Juventus on Monday.



Benatia, who had fallen down the pecking order after Leonardo Bonucci’s return to Turin, joined the Qatari side, despite rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.











Al-Duhail procured a cut-price deal for the Moroccan after agreeing to pay Juventus around €10m over two installments, as well as further €2m in extra bonuses.



In the wake of the official announcement regarding Benatia’s switch to the Qatar Stars League, Gabbidon has questioned why Arsenal did not eye a serious move for the defender.





The former Wales international insisted Benatia could have been a healthy addition to Arsenal, especially considering the paltry transfer fee that Al-Duhail paid for his signature.



“Do Arsenal not have 10 Million to go and sign Benatia?”, Gabbidon wrote on Twitter.





“I see he’s just gone to some Qatar team.



“He would have done them nicely at centre-back.”



Despite missing out on the services of several key first team defenders at the moment, Unai Emery has maintained that Arsenal do not need any new signings in that department.

