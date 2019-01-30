Agent of Cardiff and Spurs Linked Patrick Schick Insists No Move On Horizon

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Schick’s agent has insisted that his client will not leave Roma before the end of his contract with the Giallorossi, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City.



Schick, who made the permanent switch to Roma after spending a season on loan from Sampdoria last summer, has struggled to make an impact for the Giallorossi so far this season.











The 23-year-old had been reduced to a bit-part player in Serie A this term and subsequently attracted the interest of several clubs, including both Tottenham and Cardiff in the Premier League.



However, Schick’s agent has now claimed that his client will not leave Roma before the end of his current contract that expires in the summer of 2022.





Pavel Paska also revealed that he held talks with two Premier League clubs on Tuesday, but admitted that Cardiff, who were linked with a permanent move for Schick, were not involved.



The agent also insisted that Schick wants to make the best use of the opportunities that come his way at Roma, as he aims to force his way into Eusebio Di Francesco’s plans at the Stadio Olimpico.





“I can rule out Patrik leaving Roma before the expiry of his contract”, Paska told isport.blesk.cz.



“I talked to two Premier League clubs only yesterday, although Cardiff were not one of them, but I had to turn them down.



“He should get a chance in Roma’s Coppa Italia match against Fiorentina tonight and he wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets.”



Schick, who has earned 14 caps for the Czech Republic at senior level, has scored just four goals across all competitions this season.

