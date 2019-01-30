XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 22:02 GMT

Aston Villa Set To Beat Nottingham Forest To Tyrone Mings

 




Aston Villa are set to beat Nottingham Forest to the loan capture of defender Tyrone Mings, according to the Daily Telegraph

Mings, who has found his chances for playing time few and far between at Bournemouth this season, has been a man in-demand amongst a host of Championship clubs this summer.




The centre-back did look set to join Nottingham Forest after they reportedly agreed a loan fee with Bournemouth, but it appears Villa Park will be Mings' destination.

Aston Villa are closing in on an agreement to sign Mings on loan, as they bid to add to their defensive resources.
 


The 25-year-old has clocked just 140 minutes of Premier League football under Cherries boss Eddie Howe in the current campaign.

And the centre-back will be targeting regular first team football with Aston Villa in the Championship as he looks to get playing again.
 


Mings has played Championship football before, managing a total of 59 appearances in the division.
 