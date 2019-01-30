Burnley Bid In For Che Adams, Waiting For Response

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley have tabled a bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline and it is unclear whether the offer has been accepted or rejected.



The Clarets are in the market for a striker due to interest from Stoke in Sam Vokes and the Welshman has been tipped to join the Championship outfit.











Burnley could deal with Stoke to sign Peter Crouch as part of the agreement, but the club are also keen on Adams.



And the club have acted on their interest in Birmingham striker Adams by slapping in a bid ahead of Thursday’s deadline.





According to the Burnley Express, it is unclear whether the bid has been accepted and, while its value is not known, it is thought Birmingham would sell for between £10m and £14m.



With the clock ticking on the transfer window, Burnley will be looking to do the deal as quickly as possible.





The 22-year-old has striker has been in good form in the Championship this season, scoring 14 goals in 28 league appearances for the club.

