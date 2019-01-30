XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 13:33 GMT

Burnley Bid In For Che Adams, Waiting For Response

 




Burnley have tabled a bid for Birmingham City striker Che Adams ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline and it is unclear whether the offer has been accepted or rejected.

The Clarets are in the market for a striker due to interest from Stoke in Sam Vokes and the Welshman has been tipped to join the Championship outfit.




Burnley could deal with Stoke to sign Peter Crouch as part of the agreement, but the club are also keen on Adams.

And the club have acted on their interest in Birmingham striker Adams by slapping in a bid ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
 


According to the Burnley Express, it is unclear whether the bid has been accepted and, while its value is not known, it is thought Birmingham would sell for between £10m and £14m.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, Burnley will be looking to do the deal as quickly as possible.
 


The 22-year-old has striker has been in good form in the Championship this season, scoring 14 goals in 28 league appearances for the club.
 