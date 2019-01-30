Celtic Winger Poised For Sunderland Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is undergoing a medical at Sunderland today ahead of his loan move to the League One outfit, according to Sky Sports News.



Morgan has been a bit part player at Celtic this season and Brendan Rodgers was keen to loan him out for the rest of the campaign in January.











The winger attracted interest from Aberdeen, who gave him the chance to continue to play in the top tier of Scottish football, but Morgan has decided to move south of the border.



Sunderland opened talks with Celtic over signing Morgan a few days ago and an agreement is in place between the two clubs over a loan deal until the end of the season.





Now today Morgan will be put through his paces by Sunderland's medical team.



The winger will soon pen a contract with the club and look to help them achieve promotion to the Championship this season.





The presence of Jack Ross at Sunderland played a key role in Morgan’s decision as he wanted to reunite with his former St. Mirren boss at the Stadium of Light.

