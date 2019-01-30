Claim From Germany: Jeremy Toljan To Celtic Loan Detail Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic will not have an option to buy in their loan deal to sign Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund.



Toljan, who made the switch to Signal Iduna Park from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017, has yet to make an appearance for the first team under Lucien Favre this season.











And Celtic are now closing in on securing his services on loan.



But, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, there will be no purchase option contained in the loan for Celtic to activate.





Toljan is down the full-back pecking order at Dortmund, and will be hoping to clock up regular playing time in Glasgow under Brendan Rodgers.



But Celtic's chances of signing Toljan if he impresses are less than clear, due to the lack of a purchase option.





Toljan, who has featured regularly across various age groups for Germany, has a contract with Dortmund that runs until 2022.



Celtic are in action against St Johnstone at Parkhead this evening.

