Defender Arrives In Newcastle For Magpies Medical

Monaco defender Antonio Barreca has arrived on Tyneside to complete his medical ahead of a loan switch to Newcastle United, according to the Chronicle.



The Magpies are set to endure a busy end to the transfer window after agreeing on a club-record deal to sign Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United in the MLS.











And Rafael Benitez could be boosted by further additions before the end of the deadline on Thursday, with Barreca poised to make the switch to the Premier League from Monaco.



It has been claimed that the full-back has now arrived on Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his move to St James’ Park.





Barreca will join the Magpies on an initial loan deal with a view to making it permanent for £9m at the end of the season, as the club aim to avoid relegation from the Premier League.



The 23-year-old, who joined Monaco last summer, has struggled to establish himself in Ligue 1 and is keen on kick-starting his career elsewhere, with Newcastle offering a £1m loan fee for his services.





Barreca, who is a product of the academy at Torino, is rated highly in his homeland after featuring regularly across various age groups for Italy.



Newcastle, who beat Manchester City on Tuesday, have also been linked with potential attempts to sign Andreas Samaris of Benfica and Nantes winger Anthony Limbombe before the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday night.

