06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 10:29 GMT

Denis Suarez Due In England, Arsenal Close In On Loan Move

 




Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez will arrive in England later today to complete a loan move to Arsenal.

Suarez has been on Arsenal’s radar all month, but negotiations with Barcelona have been fraught because of their clear preference for selling the player.




But a breakthrough came for Arsenal this week and Barcelona cracked as Suarez had made it clear that he wants to move to the Emirates to reunite with Unai Emery.

Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer and Suarez missed training with Barcelona on Tuesday, further indicating an impending move.
 


And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard will fly out to England today in order to complete the move to the north London outfit before Thursday’s deadline.

Suarez will sign a new contract with Barcelona before moving, but an agreement is said to be in place and a loan move will go through soon.
 


Arsenal will look to put him through the paces of a medical as soon as possible and complete the deal officially.

They will hope to have him in their squad to face Manchester City on Sunday.
 