06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 23:13 GMT

Figure Put On Sum Leeds United Offering For Daniel James

 




Leeds United are offering Swansea City a fee of £5m to sign winger Daniel James, it has been claimed. 

The Whites have been working hard to convince Swansea to sell the wide-man this month, but the chase looks set to go to the wire, with no agreement between the two Championship clubs.




Swansea, who want to bring in cash, would rather sell other players than cash in on James, but Leeds have been steady in their pursuit due to the desire of head coach Marcelo Bielsa to have the winger in his squad.

It has been unclear how much Leeds are willing to put on the plate for James, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, their bid is £5m.
 


It is unclear if £5m is enough for Swansea to be tempted to cash in on James, but Leeds could include further add-ons to sweeten the deal.

James played in Swansea's thrilling 3-3 draw against Birmingham City earlier this week and remains highly rated by Swans boss Graham Potter.
 


All eyes will be on the transfer saga on deadline day as Leeds try to land the winger.
 