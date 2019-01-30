French Outfit Agree Loan Deal For Chelsea Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





French outfit Reims have reached an agreement with Chelsea over signing defender Baba Rahman on a loan deal.



Rahman has been parked at Schalke on loan, but he has been a bit part player at the Bundesliga club this season.











The defender wants to leave Schalke in January for more opportunities to play and his representatives have been in talks with Reims over a loan deal.



Reims have also been in negotiations with Chelsea over the last few days and after a few tough rounds of talks, an agreement is in place.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the two clubs have thrashed out the details of the agreement for Rahman to join the Ligue 1 side on loan until the end of the season.



Reims will not have an option to buy the player in the summer, but the defender’s will to move to the club has played a key role in getting the deal over the line.





The full-back has agreed to significant financial concessions to make sure Reims can chalk out an agreement with Chelsea.



Rahman will hope to play more football in France in the latter half of the season before returning to his parent club next summer.

