06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Gonzalo Higuain Starts – Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their team and substitutes to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side at Dean Court in the Premier League tonight.

The Blues saw Arsenal draw level on points by winning on Tuesday, while fellow top four rivals Manchester United were held to a draw and sit two points further back.




Maurizio Sarri will want no mistakes on the south coast as he looks to keep Chelsea inside the top four.

Sarri picks Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he selects Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz. In midfield, Jorginho slots in with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Pedro and Eden Hazard support Gonzalo Higuain up top.

The Chelsea boss can look to his substitutes if he needs to make changes, where options include Olivier Giroud and Willian.

 


Chelsea Team vs Bournemouth

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Kante, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Willian, Giroud
 