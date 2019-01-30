Graham Dorrans Desperate To Get Back – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that midfielder Graham Dorrans has followed the team closely during his time on the sidelines and is desperate to return to action.



The 31-year-old returned to training earlier this week after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last year.











The player has been plagued by multiple injuries since his arrival at Ibrox, limiting his appearances to just 23 so far.



However, the manager is impressed with the positive attitude of the player and hopes that Dorrans will push for a place in the playing eleven once he gets match fit.





"Graham's training today for the first time with the team, which is great for us", Gerrard told a press conference on Tuesday.



"We'll be patient with him because he's missed a lot of football and been out for a long time.





"Graham's been to every one of our games.



"He's followed the team, he's very interested and he's desperate to get back which is also good to see from a manager's point of view."



"The challenge for Graham now is can he get himself fit and match-sharp.



"Then can he come in to push the lads in the starting 11 and in the squad of 18."



Dorrans will add to Gerrard's options in midfield, with the Rangers boss already having admitted he has selection headaches across the pitch due to the performances of his players of late.



The Gers are next in action tonight when they play Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Cup.

