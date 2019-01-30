I Expect Departures But No Signings – Mauricio Pochettino On Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he expects the club to ship players out on transfer deadline day, but bring no one in.



Spurs failed to make a single signing in the transfer window last summer, becoming the first Premier League club to do so since 2003, leaving fans frustrated.











Their squad has been stretched in recent weeks due to injuries, but Pochettino is not expecting to be able to bring in reinforcements before the window slams shut on Thursday evening.



However, he does expect to see the number of players in his squad reduce.





Asked about transfers following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Watford, Pochettino told a press conference: "I expect that some player is going to leave the club, but I don't expect us to add players."



Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been linked with a possible exit amid interest from Ligue 1 pair Monaco and Saint-Etienne.





Striker Vincent Janssen is firmly out of favour and Real Betis have been linked with potentially taking the Dutchman to Spain.

