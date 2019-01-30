XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 22:46 GMT

I Expect Departures But No Signings – Mauricio Pochettino On Deadline Day

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he expects the club to ship players out on transfer deadline day, but bring no one in. 

Spurs failed to make a single signing in the transfer window last summer, becoming the first Premier League club to do so since 2003, leaving fans frustrated.




Their squad has been stretched in recent weeks due to injuries, but Pochettino is not expecting to be able to bring in reinforcements before the window slams shut on Thursday evening.

However, he does expect to see the number of players in his squad reduce.
 


Asked about transfers following Tottenham's 2-1 win over Watford, Pochettino told a press conference: "I expect that some player is going to leave the club, but I don't expect us to add players."

Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been linked with a possible exit amid interest from Ligue 1 pair Monaco and Saint-Etienne.
 


Striker Vincent Janssen is firmly out of favour and Real Betis have been linked with potentially taking the Dutchman to Spain.
 