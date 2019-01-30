I Want To Help Ankaragucu Forward – Leeds United Loanee Hadi Sacko

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Hadi Sacko says that he will do everything he can to carry Ankaragucu to where they want to be in the Turkish top flight this season.



Sacko, who had been on loan at Spanish second-tier outfit Las Palmas since the beginning of the season, has now switched to Ankaragucu in Turkey after a forgetful spell in the Canary Islands.











The 24-year-old was restricted to just five appearances at Las Palmas and did not make an appearance for the first team after October, before the club decided to terminate his loan this month.



However, Ankaragucu offered him an escape route from Spain in the form of a loan deal until the end of the season, with the Turkish club battling against relegation in the Super Lig.





In the wake of his switch to Turkey, Sacko says he wants to do everything he can to help the club reach the desired heights by the end of the season.



The Malian winger also admitted that he knows Ankaragucu are a big club and stressed the importance the fans will play in the club’s revival this term.





“I know I've come to a big club”, Sacko told the club’s official website.



“I hope that together with our fervent supporters we can carry Ankaragucu to where they deserve to be.”



Sacko, who has been deemed surplus to requirements under Marcelo Bielsa, will be bidding to make an impact in Turkey and get his career back on track.

