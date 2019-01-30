XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 12:46 GMT

Inter Ready To Accelerate Plans To Land Spurs Linked Winger If Ivan Perisic Leaves

 




Inter will make a move for Tottenham Hotspur linked Rodrigo de Paul if they lose Ivan Perisic to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old winger has put in a transfer request to leave Inter to join Arsenal, but negotiations have not moved forward much between the two clubs.




Inter are not prepaed to let Perisic to leave without a permanent solution being involved, and Arsenal only want to sign the player on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy him.

The two clubs have not moved the needle to find an agreement and Inter have been insistent that they have not received any offers for the player thus far.
 


But Inter have put in contingency plans in place and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they will make their move to sign Udinese winger De Paul if Perisic leaves for Arsenal before Thursday’s deadline.

De Paul has been on Inter’s radar but the club were plotting to sign him next summer.
 


But they are prepared to change their plans if they lose Perisic and look to snap up the Argentinian winger by the end of the winter window.

De Paul has also been linked with a move to England with Tottenham.
 