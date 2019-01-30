Kyle Lafferty Starts – Rangers Team vs Cowdenbeath Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Cowdenbeath vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have named their team and substitutes to go up against Cowdenbeath at Central Park in a Scottish Cup fourth round tie.



The original fixture was controversially postponed and Steven Gerrard's men will be looking for no slip-ups when they lock horns with lower league opposition.











Gerrard opts to go with Wes Foderingham in goal, while Nikola Katic and Gareth McAuley are the centre-back pairing.



Further up the pitch the Rangers manager selects Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Lassana Coulibaly in midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Kyle Lafferty support Jermain Defoe.



If Gerrard needs to make further changes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent.



Rangers Team vs Cowdenbeath



Foderingham, Flanagan, Katic, McAuley, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Coulibaly, Candeias, Lafferty, Defoe



Substitutes: McGregor, Worrall, Houston, Kent, Arfield, Middleston, Morelos

