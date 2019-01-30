Lazio Show Interest In Manchester United Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are interested in snapping up Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a loan deal until the end of the season.



The Dutchman joined Fulham on loan last summer, but the youngster has been a bit part player at Craven Cottage and wants to cut short his stint in west London.











Manchester United and his representatives have been looking for clubs who would be interested in signing him on loan until the end of the season this winter.



Several clubs have come forward with their interest and it has been claimed that Fosu-Mensah has also generated curiosity from the top tier of Italian football.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Lazio are interested in signing the right-back on a loan deal until the summer before Thursday’s deadline.



Lazio are in the market for a full-back and Davide Zappacosta has been their top target, but Chelsea’s negotiating tactics have left the Serie A club frustrated.





And Fosu-Mensah is an option the club are seriously considering with the clock ticking down on the January transfer window.



The Dutchman may be likely to seek assurances over playing time before agreeing to a move to Italy.

