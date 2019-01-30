Leeds United Not Readying Alternatives To Daniel James

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have no plan B in place if they fail to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James before Thursday’s deadline, it has been claimed.



James emerged as the number one target for Leeds this month due to Marcelo Bielsa’s admiration of the 21-year-old winger.











Leeds were also sounding out other options as potential targets as well, but the club have been concentrating their efforts to sign the Swansea winger for over the past couple of weeks.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, going into Thursday’s deadline James is the wing only target Leeds are currently trying to sign.





Despite having a shortlist of wing targets, Leeds have chosen to ignore the other names and have gone all in to make sure they land Bielsa’s choice this month.



Leeds have continued to hold talks with Swansea over signing James but the Welsh club have been unwilling to part ways with the young winger this month.





They are in need of a cash injection, but Swansea could sell other players instead of the 21-year-old before Thursday’s deadline.



However, Leeds have been confident about getting a deal over the line for James and the player is also open to making the switch to Elland Road.



But with little over a day-and-a-half left in the window, Leeds have entered dangerous territory with no other target in mind should a deal for the Swansea winger fall through.

