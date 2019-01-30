Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed the side they will send onto the Wembley pitch this evening to go up against Watford in a Premier League clash.



Spurs will be looking to bounce back after being knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, leaving the club with just the Premier League and Champions League to focus on.











Defender Ben Davies is out of action, while Dele Alli and Harry Kane also remain sidelined.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he plumps for a back three of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko play in midfield, while Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son support Fernando Llorente.



If the Tottenham manager needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Watford



Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Llorente



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lucas

