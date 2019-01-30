XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 21:55 GMT

Manchester United Star Closing In On Belgian Loan

 




Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is on his way to Belgium ahead of a proposed loan move to KV Kortrijk, it according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The Portuguese shot-stopper returned to Old Trafford earlier this month, after the club decided to cut-short his season-long deal at Vitoria Setubal.




And Pereira is now closing in on a switch to KV Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight on a simple loan deal until the end of the season.

Manchester United are believed to have sanctioned the deal in an effort to further Pereira's development.
 


The 25-year-old made just 10 appearances across all competitions during his stint with Vitoria during the first half of the season and will be eyeing more first team involvement in Belgium.

Pereira, who came up through the ranks at Old Trafford, has enjoyed previous loan stints with Rochdale and Belenenses in the past.
 


And he was recently linked with a switch to Reading that failed to materialise, after the Championship side failed to strike a deal for his services.

Pereira is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2021.
 