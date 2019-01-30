Manchester United Star Closing In On Belgian Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is on his way to Belgium ahead of a proposed loan move to KV Kortrijk, it according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The Portuguese shot-stopper returned to Old Trafford earlier this month, after the club decided to cut-short his season-long deal at Vitoria Setubal.











And Pereira is now closing in on a switch to KV Kortrijk in the Belgian top flight on a simple loan deal until the end of the season.



Manchester United are believed to have sanctioned the deal in an effort to further Pereira's development.





The 25-year-old made just 10 appearances across all competitions during his stint with Vitoria during the first half of the season and will be eyeing more first team involvement in Belgium.



Pereira, who came up through the ranks at Old Trafford, has enjoyed previous loan stints with Rochdale and Belenenses in the past.





And he was recently linked with a switch to Reading that failed to materialise, after the Championship side failed to strike a deal for his services.



Pereira is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2021.

