Marouane Fellaini’s Manchester United Departure Yet To Be Finalised

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Shandong Luneng are working towards reaching an agreement over Marouane Fellaini’s transfer to China.



It emerged on Tuesday that Shandong Luneng have opened talks with Manchester United over signing the 31-year-old midfielder in the coming days.











Fellaini has green-lit the move to China and is close to agreeing on to the terms offered by the Chinese outfit for a big money move to Shandong Luneng from Manchester United.



The Chinese side have offered him a three-year contract and are expecting to sign him from Manchester United for a transfer fee in the region of £10m.





But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the final details of the deal are still being worked upon by the two clubs and the player’s representatives.



However, there is confidence that a deal will go through as all the parties are pushing to get the agreement done as soon as possible.





Fellaini signed a new three-year-deal with Manchester United last summer after it seemed inevitable that he would leave on a free transfer.



Jose Mourinho’s departure from Manchester United in December has seen Fellaini dropping down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he has played just 31 minutes of football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

