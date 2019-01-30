XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 22:17 GMT

Might Be A Couple – Brendan Rodgers Indicates Celtic Deadline Day Business

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits that his side could make signings on transfer deadline day on Thursday, while players could also still leave the football club. 

The Bhoys have made additions in the window this month, with Rodgers bidding to make up for a lacklustre transfer window last summer.




The club's latest arrival is Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved, but Rodgers has revealed he will head back on loan to Karpaty Lviv for the remainder of the season.

"He's a really good kid. He's a talent. He'll go back to his team and finish the season", Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.
 


Celtic could make more additions, but Rodgers insists that at the most two new players could arrive.

"We won't be overly busy.
 


"There might be a couple of ins and outs", he added.

Celtic beat St Johnstone 2-0 on Wednesday night to pull six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Rodgers will want to be sure he has the strength in depth to see off any challenge from Steven Gerrard's Rangers in the second half of the campaign.
 