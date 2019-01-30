Newcastle United Star Set For West Brom Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom are set to complete the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Newcastle United on a loan deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Baggies boss Darren Moore is keen to bring in Murphy before the transfer window slams shut and the Championship side are closing in on the Newcastle man.











The deal is expected to be a simple loan agreement, with West Brom not holding any option to sign Murphy on a permanent basis, regardless of whether he impresses during his spell at the Hawthorns.



Murphy, 23, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle this season and Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is willing to let him go.





The winger has substantial experience in the Championship, having made 46 appearances in the division with a return of ten goals.



He will join a West Brom side pushing for promotion to the Premier League under Moore.





The Baggies currently lie fourth in the standings, but are just four points off the automatic promotion places in what looks set to be a race that could go down to the wire.

