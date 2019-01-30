No Deal For West Ham To Land La Liga Hitman Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have no agreement in place to snap up Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez before Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to the Guardian.



The Uruguayan striker has emerged as West Ham’s top target as Manuel Pellegrini looks to add one more forward to his squad ahead of the deadline.











West Ham have been in talks with Celta Vigo over signing the 22-year-old and are reportedly prepared to trigger his €50m release clause to take him to the east London club.



It was claimed that West Ham are closing in on the striker and have negotiated a fee with the Spanish club, rather than paying Gomez's full release clause.





But the Hammers have no deal in place to sign Gomez from Celta Vigo and they may be still working away on the deal.



Pellegrini has been pushing the West Ham board for a striker and an injury to Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday night has further highlighted their need for attacking reinforcements.





West Ham want to sign Gomez from Celta Vigo and are hopeful of finding an agreement with the Spanish club before Thursday’s deadline.



But with the clock ticking down, the Hammers could be forced to pay the full release clause to get the 22-year-old through the door.

