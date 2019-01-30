Olivier Giroud Rejects Move To China

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud has knocked back an offer to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.



Giroud has been a bit part player at Chelsea this season and Gonzalo Higuain’s arrival at the club is likely to reduce his role in the squad further.











His current deal with Chelsea runs out in the summer when the player is likely to leave on a free transfer, but he had an opportunity to find the exit door this winter.



And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Giroud has rejected an offer to move to China to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.





The Chinese outfit touched base with his representatives to show an interest in signing him and offered the Frenchman a lucrative contract worth €10m per season.



They were also prepared to table a bid with Chelsea, but Giroud stopped them in their tracks and knocked back their approach.





The striker does not feel the time is right for him to move to China and wants to continue to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.



He has already indicated that he would consider moving back to France, but his priority lies in playing in the Premier League.

