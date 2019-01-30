XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/01/2019 - 21:49 GMT

Real Betis Closing In On Lucas Perez

 




West Ham United are close to selling striker Lucas Perez to La Liga side Real Betis, according to Sky Sports News

Perez, who joined the Hammers at the beginning of the current season, has struggled to make an impact at the London Stadium so far this term.




And the Spaniard has attracted interest from Schalke, who want to sign him on loan with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

However, Real Betis are now set to beat the Germans to Perez by offering a deal worth around £3.5m in a bid to lure the striker back to his homeland.
 


The Hammers are willing to let Perez seek greener pastures before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday night, despite only signing him six months ago.

Betis, who were also linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Vincent Janssen, have now zeroed in on Perez as the ideal candidate to bolster their ranks this month.
 


The 30-year-old, who joined from Arsenal on a £4m fee last summer, has scored just five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this term.

Perez has a contract with West Ham that runs until 2021.
 