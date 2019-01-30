Scott Bain Is Worthy Number 1 – Former Celtic Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough feels that Scott Bain is worthy of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper at Parkhead, but admits Craig Gordon would not be too happy about the decision.



Bain, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Parkhead, completed a permanent switch to Celtic from Dundee last summer.











However, the shot-stopper had to play second fiddle to first-choice goalkeeper Gordon during the majority of the first half of the season.



In the wake of the turn of the year, Rodgers has opted for a change in his playing eleven by handing out a starting spot to Bain in each of Celtic’s three games after the winter break in Scotland.





And Rough, who was a renowned goalkeeper in Scotland during his playing career, claimed that Bain is worthy enough of becoming the first-choice option at Parkhead this season.



The former Bhoy also insisted Bain has been excellent since making his first appearance for the Hoops, but admitted Gordon would not be too happy with the decision that is keeping him on the bench.





“Yes, [Bain is a worthy number one for me]. I think he has done nothing wrong”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.



“Anytime he has been given a chance, right from day one when he was thrown into that Old Firm game, he was absolutely superb.



“He makes the big saves at the right time and it will be interesting to see with Brendan Rodgers’ view, as in why he is doing this, because I don’ think Craig Gordon would be too happy.”



Celtic can open up a six-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table, if they can secure maximum points from their game-in-hand against sixth-placed St Johnstone.

