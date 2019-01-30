Stoke City In Advanced Talks To Land Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are in advanced negotiations to sign Sam Vokes from Burnley, and Peter Crouch could move to Turf Moor as part of a any deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Vokes has not been a regular starter at Burnley this season and Stoke are interested in taking him to the bet365 Stadium in the winter window.











Sean Dyche had indicated in the past that he would be open to a deal if Burnley can find a replacement and it seems the two clubs are in advanced negotiations over potential deal.



The two clubs are locked in talks over a deal for Vokes to join Stoke, and Crouch could well head the other way.





However, the negotiations are stuck on the question of a fee, with the clock ticking on the window.



The discussions are advanced however and Vokes and Crouch could find themselves have swapped clubs by the time they wake up on Friday.





Crouch could relish the chance to play Premier League football again, while Stoke need Vokes' firepower.

