XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 18:32 GMT

Timothy Weah On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership meeting at Celtic Park this evening. 

Brendan Rodgers' men can go six points clear at the top of the table if they can take all three points from their sixth placed visitors tonight.




The Bhoys will start as firm favourites to do just that, having not lost against St Johnstone in their last eight league meetings and not having dropped a point at Celtic Park this term.

Rodgers picks Scott Bain in goal, while in defence he selects Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie line up in midfield, while James Forrest, Scott Sinclair and Oliver Burke provide the goal threat.

The Northern Irishman can turn to his bench to shuffle things around, with options including Timothy Weah, Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Bain, Lustig, Ajer, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke

Substitutes: Gordon, Bitton, Hayes, Edouard, Weah, Henderson, Johnston
 