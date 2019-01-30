West Ham Receive Proposal For Lucas Perez From Bundesliga Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke have approached West Ham with a view to signing Hammers summer-recruit Lucas Perez on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season.



Perez, who joined the Hammers on a three-year contract from Arsenal for £4m last summer, has struggle to establish himself under Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium this term.











The Spaniard has been reduced to a bit-part player in the league after clocking just 369 minutes of playing time in the competition.



And according to the BBC, Schalke have enquired about the possibility of snapping up Perez on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.





The Hammers will be offered a loan fee for Perez, with the possibility of bagging a permanent transfer for the forward, if Schalke exercise their option to buy him at the end of the season.



Perez, who has netted just five goals from 14 appearances in all competitions this term, could be keen on being regularly involved in the playing eleven elsewhere after his east London stint.





Despite the interest from Schalke, it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to offload Perez just under six months after signing him.



Schalke have already secured the services of Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City, with deadline day approaching on Thursday.

