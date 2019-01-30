XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2019 - 13:48 GMT

West Ham Show Interest In Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud

 




West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to radio broadcasting network talkSPORT.

The Frenchman has been a bit-part player under Maurizio Sarri and the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea has further dented his chances of getting more starts with the Blues.




The Frenchman has recently talked about the possibility of returning to France, but has always maintained that he wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

He even rejected a big money offer from China and it seems he could be generating interest from Premier League clubs towards the end of the winter window.
 


And it has been claimed Giroud is subject to interest from West Ham, who want to add one more striker to their squad before Thursday’s deadline.

They have been heavily tipped to sign La Liga striker Maxi Gomez, but the Hammers do not have a deal in place with Celta Vigo at the moment.
 


And with the clock ticking down West Ham have turned their attention towards Giroud, who wants to play more football going forward.

However, whether Chelsea would entertain an offer for the Frenchman as he is the only recognised cover they have for Higuain in the squad at the moment, remains to be seen.
 