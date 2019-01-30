West Ham Show Interest In Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to radio broadcasting network talkSPORT.



The Frenchman has been a bit-part player under Maurizio Sarri and the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea has further dented his chances of getting more starts with the Blues.











The Frenchman has recently talked about the possibility of returning to France, but has always maintained that he wants to continue playing in the Premier League.



He even rejected a big money offer from China and it seems he could be generating interest from Premier League clubs towards the end of the winter window.





And it has been claimed Giroud is subject to interest from West Ham, who want to add one more striker to their squad before Thursday’s deadline.



They have been heavily tipped to sign La Liga striker Maxi Gomez, but the Hammers do not have a deal in place with Celta Vigo at the moment.





And with the clock ticking down West Ham have turned their attention towards Giroud, who wants to play more football going forward.



However, whether Chelsea would entertain an offer for the Frenchman as he is the only recognised cover they have for Higuain in the squad at the moment, remains to be seen.

