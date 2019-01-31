Another Exit Route Blocked For Tottenham Flop Vincent Janssen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen will not be joining Spanish outfit Real Betis on a loan deal on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.



The Dutchman has not played a single minute of football for Tottenham this season and the club have been keen to offload him.











The striker’s representatives have been looking for club,s but with a few hours left in the window, his future remains very much uncertain.



Tottenham’s unrealistic demands have reportedly made it harder for Janssen to find a club and it seems all his avenues are gradually closing down.





A loan move to Real Betis was mooted as possible deadline day solution but it has been claimed that the Spanish club are almost certainly won’t be signing him today.



Negotiations between the parties have gone south and Janssen, despite Tottenham and the player’s will, remains a Spurs player for the moment.





And with little over four hours left in the window, the striker could be facing another six months out on the sidelines due to his position in Mauricio Pochettino’s scheme of things.

