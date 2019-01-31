XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2019 - 18:51 GMT

Another Exit Route Blocked For Tottenham Flop Vincent Janssen

 




Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen will not be joining Spanish outfit Real Betis on a loan deal on deadline day, according to Sky Sports News.

The Dutchman has not played a single minute of football for Tottenham this season and the club have been keen to offload him.




The striker’s representatives have been looking for club,s but with a few hours left in the window, his future remains very much uncertain.

Tottenham’s unrealistic demands have reportedly made it harder for Janssen to find a club and it seems all his avenues are gradually closing down.
 


A loan move to Real Betis was mooted as possible deadline day solution but it has been claimed that the Spanish club are almost certainly won’t be signing him today.

Negotiations between the parties have gone south and Janssen, despite Tottenham and the player’s will, remains a Spurs player for the moment.
 


And with little over four hours left in the window, the striker could be facing another six months out on the sidelines due to his position in Mauricio Pochettino’s scheme of things.
 